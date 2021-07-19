Brokerages Expect Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Will Post Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Analysts expect Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.38 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Alarm.com’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.43. Alarm.com reported earnings of $0.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Alarm.com will report full-year earnings of $1.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $1.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.92. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Alarm.com.

Get Alarm.com alerts:

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $172.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.58 million. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 13.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALRM. Barclays began coverage on Alarm.com in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Imperial Capital upgraded Alarm.com from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research boosted their price target on Alarm.com to $107.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Alarm.com in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alarm.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.15.

In other news, insider Daniel Kerzner sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total transaction of $151,297.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 457,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,422,204.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.23, for a total value of $1,804,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,515,381.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 147,562 shares of company stock worth $12,396,254 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Alarm.com by 323,590.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 297,795 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,327,000 after buying an additional 297,703 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Alarm.com by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,785 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 4,785 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Alarm.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Alarm.com by 230.0% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,431 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after buying an additional 9,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Alarm.com by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 58,208 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,022,000 after buying an additional 18,675 shares in the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALRM stock traded down $1.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $78.99. The company had a trading volume of 413,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,464. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.87, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.14. Alarm.com has a 1-year low of $52.35 and a 1-year high of $108.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 8.22 and a current ratio of 8.74.

Alarm.com Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

Read More: What does an outperform rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alarm.com (ALRM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.