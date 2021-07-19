Brokerages Expect Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Brokerages expect Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) to announce ($0.03) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Amarin’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.00. Amarin posted earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 175%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Amarin will report full-year earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.08). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to $0.41. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Amarin.

Get Amarin alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMRN. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Amarin in a research report on Friday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $5.00 target price (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Amarin in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.31.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMRN. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Amarin in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Grosvenor Holdings L.L.C. increased its holdings in Amarin by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Grosvenor Holdings L.L.C. now owns 6,790,071 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,166,000 after acquiring an additional 900,000 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Amarin during the first quarter worth about $581,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Amarin by 188.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,508,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,365,000 after purchasing an additional 984,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Amarin by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,339,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,365,000 after buying an additional 363,813 shares in the last quarter. 35.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AMRN traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.22. 3,415,905 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,357,387. Amarin has a 1-year low of $3.36 and a 1-year high of $9.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.40 and a beta of 2.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.55.

About Amarin

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. Its lead product is VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amarin (AMRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amarin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amarin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.