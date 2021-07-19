Brokerages Expect Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $18.33 Billion

Brokerages expect Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) to post sales of $18.33 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Archer-Daniels-Midland’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $19.48 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $17.30 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland reported sales of $16.28 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland will report full year sales of $72.81 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $69.18 billion to $75.91 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $75.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $69.55 billion to $81.49 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Archer-Daniels-Midland.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $18.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.13 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ADM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.73.

NYSE ADM opened at $58.21 on Monday. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 12 month low of $40.22 and a 12 month high of $69.30. The company has a market cap of $32.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.23%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 6.4% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 732,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,747,000 after purchasing an additional 44,213 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 201.6% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 29,126 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 162.0% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 422,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,085,000 after purchasing an additional 261,251 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.6% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 40,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1,276.0% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 367,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,929,000 after purchasing an additional 340,492 shares in the last quarter. 77.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, and barley.

