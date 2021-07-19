Brokerages Expect Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) to Post $1.36 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) to report earnings of $1.36 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Koppers’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.42 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.26. Koppers posted earnings per share of $1.27 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Koppers will report full-year earnings of $4.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.41 to $4.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.68 to $4.94. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Koppers.

Get Koppers alerts:

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.45. Koppers had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The firm had revenue of $407.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KOP. Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Koppers from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Koppers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.40.

Shares of KOP stock traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $28.61. The stock had a trading volume of 3,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,667. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. Koppers has a 12 month low of $18.92 and a 12 month high of $39.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $607.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 2.03.

In other Koppers news, VP Daniel R. Groves sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $219,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,455 shares in the company, valued at $602,582.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Daniel R. Groves sold 17,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total transaction of $606,859.86. Corporate insiders own 6.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Koppers by 383.3% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,044 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Koppers during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Koppers during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Koppers during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Koppers during the first quarter worth about $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

Koppers Company Profile

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

Featured Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Koppers (KOP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Koppers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koppers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.