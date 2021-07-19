Brokerages Expect Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Analysts expect Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Myriad Genetics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.04). Myriad Genetics reported earnings of ($0.31) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 77.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Myriad Genetics will report full year earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.07). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.36. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Myriad Genetics.

Get Myriad Genetics alerts:

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.09. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 27.26%. The firm had revenue of $173.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MYGN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Myriad Genetics in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on Myriad Genetics in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.33.

NASDAQ:MYGN opened at $30.79 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.02 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.53. Myriad Genetics has a 1-year low of $11.32 and a 1-year high of $34.02.

In related news, insider Jerry S. Lanchbury sold 40,000 shares of Myriad Genetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total value of $1,258,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 305,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,627,365.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jerry S. Lanchbury sold 1,500 shares of Myriad Genetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total value of $29,235.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 286,928 shares of company stock worth $9,229,385. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MYGN. PFM Health Sciences LP acquired a new stake in Myriad Genetics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,782,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Myriad Genetics by 180.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,223,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,509 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Myriad Genetics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,461,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Myriad Genetics by 5.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,229,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,850,000 after purchasing an additional 727,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Myriad Genetics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $706,000. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets predictive, personalized, and prognostic medicine tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; and riskScore, a personalized medicine tool.

Recommended Story: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Myriad Genetics (MYGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Myriad Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myriad Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.