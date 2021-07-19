Brokerages Expect Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $598.15 Million

Analysts expect that Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) will report $598.15 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Range Resources’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $509.20 million and the highest is $675.08 million. Range Resources posted sales of $376.55 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 58.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Range Resources will report full year sales of $2.55 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.21 billion to $2.84 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.27 billion to $2.95 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Range Resources.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 40.04%. The company had revenue of $626.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis.

RRC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Range Resources from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. raised their target price on Range Resources from $7.50 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Bank of America downgraded Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Truist raised their target price on Range Resources from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on Range Resources from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.10.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey L. Ventura sold 105,000 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $1,471,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 931,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,054,293.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Dori Ginn sold 25,328 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $354,845.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $948,813.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 209,541 shares of company stock valued at $2,927,037 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Range Resources by 7.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,842,741 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $411,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676,940 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Range Resources by 16.9% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 5,704,920 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $58,931,000 after purchasing an additional 824,724 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Range Resources by 4,605.9% during the first quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 5,204,360 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $53,761,000 after purchasing an additional 5,093,768 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Range Resources by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,128,667 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $42,649,000 after purchasing an additional 77,822 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Range Resources by 7.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,857,626 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $39,849,000 after purchasing an additional 264,324 shares during the period. 89.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RRC stock opened at $14.87 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Range Resources has a 12 month low of $5.85 and a 12 month high of $17.47. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.68.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated 1,310 net producing wells and approximately 781,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

