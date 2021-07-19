Brokerages Expect Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.24 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) will announce $2.24 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Willis Towers Watson Public’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.18 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.37 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public posted sales of $2.11 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public will report full-year sales of $9.88 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.74 billion to $10.10 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $10.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.17 billion to $10.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Willis Towers Watson Public.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.36. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $274.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. decreased their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $221.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.11.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Havens Advisors LLC lifted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Havens Advisors LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,201,000 after acquiring an additional 4,626 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 8,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd lifted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 270,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,679,000 after acquiring an additional 64,313 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 1st quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,999,000 after buying an additional 3,051 shares in the last quarter. 89.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ WLTW opened at $222.36 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Willis Towers Watson Public has a fifty-two week low of $179.31 and a fifty-two week high of $271.87. The company has a market capitalization of $28.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 0.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were given a $0.71 dividend. This is a boost from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.27%.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

Featured Article: Trade Deficit

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Willis Towers Watson Public (WLTW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.