Brokers Issue Forecasts for BP p.l.c.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:BP)

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of BP in a research note issued on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Romeo now forecasts that the oil and gas exploration company will earn $3.36 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.17.

BP (NYSE:BP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.35. BP had a negative return on equity of 4.52% and a negative net margin of 7.03%. The company had revenue of $36.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 EPS.

BP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on BP to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered BP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. BP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.30.

Shares of BP stock opened at $23.87 on Monday. BP has a 12-month low of $14.74 and a 12-month high of $28.49. The company has a market cap of $80.56 billion, a PE ratio of -7.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -73.37%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BP by 17.7% in the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,044 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BP by 22.7% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,662 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of BP by 4.1% in the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 16,867 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BP by 3.1% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 25,221 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BP by 269.7% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen, and carbon capture, usage and storage.

