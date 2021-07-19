Brokers Issue Forecasts for Centerra Gold Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CGAU)

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Centerra Gold in a report released on Thursday, July 15th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $11.50 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Centerra Gold’s FY2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $401.85 million during the quarter. Centerra Gold had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 31.99%.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Centerra Gold from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. CIBC cut their price target on Centerra Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Centerra Gold in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

NYSE CGAU opened at $7.31 on Monday. Centerra Gold has a fifty-two week low of $6.75 and a fifty-two week high of $14.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

