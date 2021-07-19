Brokers Issue Forecasts for Kosmos Energy Ltd.’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:KOS)

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2025 earnings estimates for Kosmos Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Wilson now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.34 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.41.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Kosmos Energy had a negative return on equity of 54.10% and a negative net margin of 35.71%. The firm had revenue of $176.57 million during the quarter.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised Kosmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $3.50 to $3.70 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Kosmos Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $3.70 to $7.80 in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Johnson Rice upgraded Kosmos Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $4.50 to $6.25 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.21.

Shares of Kosmos Energy stock opened at $2.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37. Kosmos Energy has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $3.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $943.41 million, a PE ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 3.78.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KOS. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Kosmos Energy during the first quarter worth $31,834,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 81.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,151,470 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $18,885,000 after acquiring an additional 2,769,566 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $6,331,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,612,707 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,140,000 after buying an additional 873,950 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 29,076,532 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $89,267,000 after buying an additional 866,671 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Richard Ryan Clark sold 25,000 shares of Kosmos Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total transaction of $69,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 596,538 shares in the company, valued at $1,658,375.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

