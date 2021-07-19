Brokers Issue Forecasts for Sleep Number Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) – Piper Sandler upped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Sleep Number in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, July 16th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now expects that the company will earn $1.07 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.04. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Sleep Number’s FY2021 earnings at $6.74 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.01 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.90 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.52 EPS.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $568.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.34 million. Sleep Number had a net margin of 8.54% and a negative return on equity of 81.06%. Sleep Number’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on SNBR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.50.

SNBR stock opened at $108.05 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.96. Sleep Number has a 52 week low of $42.15 and a 52 week high of $151.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $109.51.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Sleep Number in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sleep Number in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Sleep Number in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sleep Number in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Camden Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sleep Number in the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. 92.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Daniel Alegre sold 12,852 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.55, for a total value of $1,382,232.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 and 360 names.

