Brokers Issue Forecasts for Tenneco Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:TEN)

Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Tenneco in a report issued on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now forecasts that the auto parts company will earn $0.83 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.01. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tenneco’s FY2021 earnings at $3.62 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Tenneco from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet upgraded Tenneco from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Tenneco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Tenneco from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Tenneco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Tenneco stock opened at $15.86 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 2.61. Tenneco has a 1 year low of $6.19 and a 1 year high of $22.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.45, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Tenneco had a positive return on equity of 50.55% and a negative net margin of 3.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TEN. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Tenneco by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 194,232 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,304,000 after purchasing an additional 40,678 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Tenneco by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,908 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 6,059 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenneco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,488,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Tenneco by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,057 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 15,552 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Tenneco by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 66,046 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 21,033 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 235,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total transaction of $2,546,836.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 621,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $8,786,853.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,858,667 shares of company stock valued at $22,470,484. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Tenneco Company Profile

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company operates through Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts segments.

