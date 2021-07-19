Brokers Offer Predictions for Kimco Realty Corp’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:KIM)

Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Kimco Realty in a report released on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.36 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.35. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kimco Realty’s FY2023 earnings at $1.47 EPS.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Monday, April 19th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.81.

KIM opened at $21.12 on Monday. Kimco Realty has a fifty-two week low of $10.03 and a fifty-two week high of $22.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.11.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 99.83% and a return on equity of 18.60%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is presently 58.12%.

In related news, COO David Jamieson sold 89,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total transaction of $1,982,519.50. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIM. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Kimco Realty by 110.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,020,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,332,000 after buying an additional 1,059,095 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kimco Realty by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 4,245 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in Kimco Realty during the fourth quarter worth $5,741,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Kimco Realty during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Kimco Realty by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 423,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,350,000 after buying an additional 6,001 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.