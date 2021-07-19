Brokers Offer Predictions for SolarEdge Technologies, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SEDG)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report released on Wednesday, July 14th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Harrison now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.93 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.94. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $342.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for SolarEdge Technologies’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.16 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on SEDG. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $435.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays raised shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $334.00 to $365.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $312.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $350.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $314.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $309.05.

Shares of SEDG stock opened at $236.56 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $250.32. SolarEdge Technologies has a 52 week low of $162.60 and a 52 week high of $377.00.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $405.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.73 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 12.59%. SolarEdge Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS.

In related news, Director Marcel Gani sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.17, for a total transaction of $825,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.23, for a total transaction of $2,612,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 306,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,027,810.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,697 shares of company stock valued at $10,294,803. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Nia Impact Advisors LLC increased its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 9,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.51% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

