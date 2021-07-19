Brokers Set Expectations for AvalonBay Communities, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:AVB)

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report issued on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $8.52 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $8.51. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AvalonBay Communities’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.04 EPS.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.92). The firm had revenue of $497.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.98 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.39 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zelman & Associates upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Evercore ISI upgraded AvalonBay Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wolfe Research started coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $238.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.59.

Shares of AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $225.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $209.64. AvalonBay Communities has a fifty-two week low of $131.38 and a fifty-two week high of $227.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 73.19%.

In other AvalonBay Communities news, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.19, for a total value of $612,570.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Sean J. Breslin sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.03, for a total value of $318,045.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,765 shares of company stock worth $1,401,905. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVB. FIL Ltd increased its position in AvalonBay Communities by 250.8% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 149,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,058,000 after purchasing an additional 107,210 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 92.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 3,755 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. 86.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

