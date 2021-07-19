Brokers Set Expectations for Capstone Mining Corp.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (TSE:CS)

Capstone Mining Corp. (TSE:CS) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Capstone Mining in a research report issued on Thursday, July 15th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle expects that the mining company will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “NA” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The mining company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$258.42 million for the quarter.

A number of other analysts have also commented on CS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Capstone Mining from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Capstone Mining from C$7.75 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday. TD Securities raised their price target on Capstone Mining from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining from C$7.25 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Capstone Mining currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$6.10.

TSE:CS opened at C$5.05 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.07 billion and a PE ratio of 12.17. Capstone Mining has a 1 year low of C$0.95 and a 1 year high of C$6.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.38.

In other Capstone Mining news, Director Dale Canfield Peniuk sold 50,859 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.38, for a total transaction of C$273,621.42. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 156,280 shares in the company, valued at C$840,786.40. Also, Director Darren Murvin Pylot sold 612,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.45, for a total transaction of C$3,338,221.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,347,512 shares in the company, valued at C$18,253,648.18. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,067,312 shares of company stock valued at $5,870,093.

About Capstone Mining

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

