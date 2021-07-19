Brokers Set Expectations for Citigroup Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:C)

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) – Analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Citigroup in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 14th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $9.79 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $8.50.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.91. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 27.21%. The business had revenue of $17.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also commented on C. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Citigroup from $74.50 to $77.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Citigroup from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Citigroup from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Wolfe Research lowered Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.92.

NYSE:C opened at $66.90 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Citigroup has a 12 month low of $40.49 and a 12 month high of $80.29.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 559,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,509,000 after acquiring an additional 122,604 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in Citigroup by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 6,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 215,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,283,000 after purchasing an additional 4,217 shares during the last quarter. 75.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.