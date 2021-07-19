Brokers Set Expectations for OceanaGold Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:OGC)

OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC) – Equities research analysts at Cormark lifted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for OceanaGold in a research note issued on Thursday, July 15th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.01). Cormark also issued estimates for OceanaGold’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$188.57 million during the quarter.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of OceanaGold to C$2.55 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of OceanaGold to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of OceanaGold to C$3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. OceanaGold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$3.55.

Shares of OceanaGold stock opened at C$2.32 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$2.48. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.63 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.55, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.14. OceanaGold has a 1 year low of C$1.58 and a 1 year high of C$4.01.

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and other minerals. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

