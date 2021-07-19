Brokers Set Expectations for Royal Gold, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Royal Gold in a report released on Friday, July 16th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $3.63 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.36. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Royal Gold’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on RGLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Royal Gold from $143.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Royal Gold from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Raymond James set a $146.00 target price on Royal Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. TD Securities boosted their price target on Royal Gold from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Royal Gold from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.56.

Shares of NASDAQ RGLD opened at $115.42 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $119.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.67. Royal Gold has a 52 week low of $99.32 and a 52 week high of $147.64. The company has a current ratio of 7.12, a quick ratio of 6.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 47.53%. The business had revenue of $142.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.74 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is 48.58%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RGLD. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 383.3% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Royal Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Royal Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Royal Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Royal Gold by 256.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. 78.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

