Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,570,000 shares, a decrease of 29.6% from the June 15th total of 10,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,580,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days. Approximately 4.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

BKD opened at $8.16 on Monday. Brookdale Senior Living has a 52-week low of $2.36 and a 52-week high of $8.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.71.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.06). Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 45.48% and a negative net margin of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $749.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $764.17 million. On average, research analysts expect that Brookdale Senior Living will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Brookdale Senior Living from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $5.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Brookdale Senior Living has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.83.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BKD. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Brookdale Senior Living in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Brookdale Senior Living in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Brookdale Senior Living in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Brookdale Senior Living in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 5,964 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

About Brookdale Senior Living

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates through five segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs), Health Care Services, and Management Services. The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

