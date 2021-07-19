Brookfield Property Partners Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:BPY)

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 6,320 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 3,640% compared to the typical volume of 169 put options.

Shares of BPY stock traded down $0.55 on Monday, reaching $18.28. 412,143 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,218,556. The company has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.05 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. Brookfield Property Partners has a 1 year low of $10.46 and a 1 year high of $19.20.

Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Property Partners had a negative net margin of 16.80% and a negative return on equity of 2.02%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Brookfield Property Partners by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Property Partners by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Property Partners by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 171,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Property Partners by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Brookfield Property Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BPY shares. Evercore ISI cut shares of Brookfield Property Partners to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Property Partners from $17.00 to $18.17 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th.

Brookfield Property Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, self-storage, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

