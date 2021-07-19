Brookfield Property Partners Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:BPY)

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 6,320 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 3,640% compared to the typical volume of 169 put options.
Shares of BPY stock traded down $0.55 on Monday, reaching $18.28. 412,143 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,218,556. The company has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.05 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. Brookfield Property Partners has a 1 year low of $10.46 and a 1 year high of $19.20.
Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Property Partners had a negative net margin of 16.80% and a negative return on equity of 2.02%.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on BPY shares. Evercore ISI cut shares of Brookfield Property Partners to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Property Partners from $17.00 to $18.17 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th.
Brookfield Property Partners Company Profile
Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, self-storage, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.
Recommended Story: LIBOR
Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Property Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Property Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.