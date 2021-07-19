Brown Advisory Securities LLC Decreases Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Brown Advisory Securities LLC lessened its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 470,366 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 42,707 shares during the period. Apple comprises 9.8% of Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $57,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Apple by 20.0% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,186,432 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $144,923,000 after acquiring an additional 197,661 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Apple by 1.0% in the first quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 70,035 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,555,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Wealthgate Family Office LLC bought a new position in Apple in the first quarter valued at about $860,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Apple by 0.8% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,459,040 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $178,222,000 after acquiring an additional 11,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gitterman Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Apple in the first quarter valued at about $4,723,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $16,079,572.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,119,460.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $2,257,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 333,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,228,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $146.39 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.21. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.14 and a 52 week high of $150.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $131.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Apple from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Apple from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Fundamental Research cut their price target on Apple from $148.12 to $144.27 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.32.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

