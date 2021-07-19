Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Position Cut by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its position in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 366,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,322 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.13% of Brown & Brown worth $16,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in Brown & Brown by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 13,889,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $658,505,000 after purchasing an additional 948,514 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Brown & Brown by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 8,382,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,186,000 after purchasing an additional 28,247 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,426,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,062,000 after acquiring an additional 53,419 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,563,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,579,000 after acquiring an additional 40,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,137,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,373,000 after acquiring an additional 98,235 shares in the last quarter. 69.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Brown & Brown news, EVP Robert W. Lloyd sold 9,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total transaction of $515,344.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 850,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total transaction of $43,911,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 55,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,888,517.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BRO stock opened at $53.74 on Monday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.72 and a twelve month high of $54.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.14. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 19.33%. The business had revenue of $815.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.74 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.093 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This is an increase from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.16%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Brown & Brown from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Brown & Brown from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Brown & Brown from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Brown & Brown from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Brown & Brown presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.11.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Cayman Islands, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The company offers builders risk, group medical and pharmaceutical, property, commercial auto, homeowners, reinsurance, crop and hail, inland marine, retirement benefit, cyber, disability, risk mitigating warranty products, directors and officers, management liability, errors and omissions, medical stop loss, term life, excess liability, personal auto, umbrella, general liability, prescription drug, workers compensation, and group dental insurance products.

