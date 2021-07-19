BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP) Shares Sold by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP) by 48.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 198,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183,408 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.58% of BRP Group worth $5,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of BRP Group by 41.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in BRP Group by 54.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in BRP Group by 110.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 2,636 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in BRP Group during the first quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in BRP Group by 79.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 3,162 shares in the last quarter. 84.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BRP has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut BRP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on BRP Group from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

NYSE:BRP opened at $26.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. BRP Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.11 and a 1-year high of $33.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.90 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.09.

BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. BRP Group had a positive return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $152.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.79 million. On average, analysts anticipate that BRP Group, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

About BRP Group

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

