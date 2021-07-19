BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) Price Target Lowered to C$5.20 at National Bank Financial

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) had its target price reduced by research analysts at National Bank Financial to C$5.20 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “na” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.82% from the stock’s current price.

ERE.UN has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.50 to C$5.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Fundamental Research decreased their price objective on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.00 to C$4.98 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$5.00 price objective on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.50 to C$5.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.15.

ERE.UN traded down C$0.10 on Monday, reaching C$4.34. 49,916 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,552. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$4.28. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$3.91 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 357.34. The stock has a market capitalization of C$385.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.67.

ERES is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. ERES's REIT units are listed on the TSX under the symbol ERE.UN. ERES is Canada's only European-focused multi-residential REIT, with a current initial focus on investing in high-quality multi-residential real estate properties in the Netherlands.

