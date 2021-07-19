Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) PT Raised to C$15.00 at National Bankshares

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) had its target price increased by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.77% from the stock’s current price.

HOM.U has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Laurentian increased their price objective on Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.75 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James raised Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded down C$0.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$13.07. The company had a trading volume of 7,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,310. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$12.70. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$9.39 and a twelve month high of C$13.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.66, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of C$394.88 million and a P/E ratio of 10.12.

In other news, insider Llc J&Amp;P Unit Holding acquired 20,478 shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$16.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$344,104.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 976,228 shares in the company, valued at C$16,404,144.82. Also, Director John Stanley Bailey acquired 3,022 shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$17.39 per share, with a total value of C$52,565.97. Following the transaction, the director now owns 999,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$17,393,944.96. Insiders have acquired a total of 89,435 shares of company stock valued at $1,520,637 over the last ninety days.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

