BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) Major Shareholder Sells $1,179,225.18 in Stock

BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) major shareholder Bradley J. Haas sold 40,691 shares of BTRS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total value of $1,179,225.18. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Shares of BTRS stock traded down $0.14 on Monday, reaching $12.27. 737,493 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 953,378. BTRS Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.02 and a 1-year high of $19.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.70.
BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $33.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.95 million. Equities analysts forecast that BTRS Holdings Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BTRS shares. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of BTRS in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of BTRS in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BTRS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on BTRS from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.
BTRS Company Profile
BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.
