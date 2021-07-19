BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) Major Shareholder Sells $1,179,225.18 in Stock

BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) major shareholder Bradley J. Haas sold 40,691 shares of BTRS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total value of $1,179,225.18. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of BTRS stock traded down $0.14 on Monday, reaching $12.27. 737,493 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 953,378. BTRS Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.02 and a 1-year high of $19.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.70.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $33.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.95 million. Equities analysts forecast that BTRS Holdings Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of BTRS during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BTRS during the first quarter worth $12,099,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in BTRS in the first quarter valued at $315,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of BTRS in the first quarter valued at $23,904,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BTRS in the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. 55.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BTRS shares. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of BTRS in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of BTRS in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BTRS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on BTRS from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

