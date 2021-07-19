Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) Shares Gap Up to $27.01

Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $27.01, but opened at $27.74. Burning Rock Biotech shares last traded at $27.31, with a volume of 2 shares traded.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BNR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Burning Rock Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. CICC Research began coverage on shares of Burning Rock Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.94 price target on the stock.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion and a P/E ratio of -26.68.

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported ($1.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.50) by ($0.15). Burning Rock Biotech had a negative net margin of 112.99% and a negative return on equity of 21.52%. The firm had revenue of $16.27 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Burning Rock Biotech Limited will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Burning Rock Biotech in the 4th quarter worth $231,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Burning Rock Biotech by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 861,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,890,000 after purchasing an additional 107,336 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Burning Rock Biotech in the 4th quarter worth $597,000. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Burning Rock Biotech in the 4th quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Burning Rock Biotech in the 4th quarter worth $458,000. Institutional investors own 22.52% of the company’s stock.

About Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR)

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily offers 12 next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

