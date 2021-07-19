Bytecoin Price Reaches $0.0003 on Major Exchanges (BCN)

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded 74.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 19th. One Bytecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bytecoin has a market capitalization of $60.80 million and $278,787.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bytecoin has traded 79.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $192.63 or 0.00625693 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001144 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 29.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000193 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bytecoin Profile

BCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. Bytecoin’s official website is bytecoin.org . The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytecoin’s official message board is bytecointalk.org . Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytecoin (BCN) is the first currency based on the CryptoNote technology and launched back in July, 2012. BCN protects your privacy with completely untraceable and anonymous transactions so it is deservedly called the next generation anonymous cryptocurrency. It is a fully independent currency which has been developing separately from Bitcoin and its forks. The basis for the creation of Bytecoin was the CryptoNote unique technology. “

Bytecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bytecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

