C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $7.45 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) will post sales of $7.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for C4 Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.40 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that C4 Therapeutics will report full year sales of $26.57 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $20.00 million to $30.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $33.23 million, with estimates ranging from $29.70 million to $40.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow C4 Therapeutics.

Get C4 Therapeutics alerts:

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.43 million during the quarter.

Several analysts recently commented on CCCC shares. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of C4 Therapeutics from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Brookline Capital Acquisition assumed coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of C4 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. C4 Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.50.

In other news, insider Adam Crystal sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.98, for a total value of $569,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $569,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Malcolm Salter sold 755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.19, for a total transaction of $28,078.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,011.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,510 shares of company stock valued at $625,804.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in C4 Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in C4 Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in C4 Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in C4 Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in C4 Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CCCC opened at $39.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 8.55 and a quick ratio of 8.55. C4 Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $22.40 and a 52 week high of $48.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion and a PE ratio of -6.85.

C4 Therapeutics Company Profile

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

Read More: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on C4 Therapeutics (CCCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for C4 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C4 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.