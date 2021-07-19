CACHE Gold Price Hits $58.37 on Top Exchanges (CGT)

CACHE Gold (CURRENCY:CGT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. CACHE Gold has a total market cap of $3.64 million and approximately $102,672.00 worth of CACHE Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CACHE Gold has traded up 0.9% against the dollar. One CACHE Gold coin can now be bought for about $58.37 or 0.00188390 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003228 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.66 or 0.00047300 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003230 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002376 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00013434 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006480 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $241.80 or 0.00780382 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000344 BTC.

CACHE Gold Profile

CACHE Gold (CRYPTO:CGT) is a coin. It launched on June 28th, 2018. CACHE Gold’s total supply is 69,293 coins and its circulating supply is 62,294 coins. CACHE Gold’s official website is cache.gold . CACHE Gold’s official Twitter account is @CoingridNZ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CACHE Gold token is equivalent to one gram of gold. Each token is backed by physical gold securely stored in a vault. All gold is audited and insured. Gold backing CACHE Gold tokens is publicly verifiable at any time, simply visit the CACHE Explorer to verify CACHE Gold's backing. A token is a unit of account that is tracked on a blockchain platform. CACHE Gold tokens are unique because they are backed by real gold that is redeemable by token holders at any time. CACHE Locked Gold represents gold that backs CACHE Gold tokens. CACHE Locked Gold cannot be unlocked or removed from the vaults unless an equivalent amount of CACHE Gold tokens are redeemed. “

CACHE Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CACHE Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CACHE Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CACHE Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

