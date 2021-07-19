Cadence Design Systems (CDNS) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, July 26th. Analysts expect Cadence Design Systems to post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 23.34%. The firm had revenue of $736.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Cadence Design Systems to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ CDNS opened at $137.67 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $130.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Cadence Design Systems has a 52 week low of $97.45 and a 52 week high of $149.08. The company has a market capitalization of $38.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.00.

In other news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.09, for a total value of $6,504,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 793,894 shares in the company, valued at $103,277,670.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.39, for a total transaction of $141,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 103,081 shares in the company, valued at $14,574,622.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 103,000 shares of company stock worth $12,982,650. Insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $137.72 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Westpark Capital began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cadence Design Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.12.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

