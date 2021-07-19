Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.35 EPS

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) announced its earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.35), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 4.60%. The firm had revenue of $349.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ:CALM traded down $2.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $34.16. 10,606 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,461. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.35. Cal-Maine Foods has a 52-week low of $34.42 and a 52-week high of $46.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41 and a beta of -0.16.

Get Cal-Maine Foods alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

Featured Article: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for Cal-Maine Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cal-Maine Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.