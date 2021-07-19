Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd Acquires 7,170,047 Shares of American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL)

Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) by 130.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,653,988 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,170,047 shares during the period. American Well makes up about 2.1% of Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd owned 5.31% of American Well worth $219,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMWL. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in American Well in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in American Well by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in American Well by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in American Well by 367.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in American Well by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.48% of the company’s stock.

American Well stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.30. 43,092 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,713,226. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.61. American Well Co. has a 1-year low of $9.69 and a 1-year high of $43.75.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $57.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.78 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.58) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Well Co. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of American Well in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on American Well from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on American Well from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Well from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of American Well from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. American Well presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.94.

In other American Well news, CEO Roy Schoenberg sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,940,356 shares in the company, valued at $36,866,764. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Bradford Gay sold 3,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $72,381.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 726,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,665,145.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 628,225 shares of company stock worth $9,886,673 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

About American Well

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

