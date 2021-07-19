Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd Makes New $69.75 Million Investment in Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR)

Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,550,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,750,000. Coursera comprises about 0.7% of Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd owned 1.14% of Coursera at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COUR. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coursera in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coursera in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $225,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coursera in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coursera in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Finally, Symmetry Investments LP bought a new stake in Coursera in the 1st quarter valued at $338,000. 31.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on COUR shares. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Coursera from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. William Blair started coverage on Coursera in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Coursera in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on Coursera in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on Coursera from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coursera presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.75.

In other news, insider Leah F. Belsky sold 15,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.02, for a total transaction of $631,790.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Leah F. Belsky sold 16,606 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total value of $326,141.84. Insiders sold 305,562 shares of company stock valued at $11,900,393 over the last quarter.

Shares of COUR traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $38.35. The company had a trading volume of 2,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,221,992. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.02. Coursera, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.59 and a 1-year high of $62.53.

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $88.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.04 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Coursera

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

