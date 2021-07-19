Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd Purchases New Position in Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK)

Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,502,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,716,000. Playtika accounts for 1.4% of Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd owned 1.34% of Playtika at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PLTK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Playtika during the first quarter worth $307,955,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Playtika during the first quarter worth $233,980,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Playtika during the first quarter worth $112,241,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Playtika during the first quarter worth $44,908,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Playtika during the 1st quarter valued at $29,577,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.64% of the company’s stock.

PLTK traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,431,058. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.95. Playtika Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $21.94 and a 1 year high of $36.06. The company has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 93.63.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $638.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.07 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Playtika Holding Corp. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Playtika in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Playtika from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Playtika from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.42.

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

