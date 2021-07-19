California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) Insider Guy Carling Sells 18,000 Shares

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) insider Guy Carling sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total transaction of $1,713,780.00.

CRC stock traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.28. 529,201 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 586,518. California Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $10.99 and a 52-week high of $34.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $363.00 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in California Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of California Resources by 2,062.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,011 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of California Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in California Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in California Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $302,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of California Resources in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

