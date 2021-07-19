California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) Insider Guy Carling Sells 18,000 Shares

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) insider Guy Carling sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total transaction of $1,713,780.00.
CRC stock traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.28. 529,201 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 586,518. California Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $10.99 and a 52-week high of $34.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.65.
California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $363.00 million for the quarter.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of California Resources in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.
About California Resources
California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.
