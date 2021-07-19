California State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 1,070 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 234,855 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.18% of Etsy worth $47,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy during the first quarter valued at $16,692,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Etsy by 19.9% during the first quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 5,314 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 1st quarter worth $3,085,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Etsy by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 86,326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,524,000 after buying an additional 7,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in Etsy by 178.3% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 14,109 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after buying an additional 9,039 shares in the last quarter. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.83, for a total transaction of $1,114,044.00. Also, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.77, for a total transaction of $2,710,395.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,913,715.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,876 shares of company stock valued at $11,882,958. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ETSY. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Etsy in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Etsy from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Etsy in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.52.

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY opened at $184.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $176.22. The stock has a market cap of $23.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.24, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.57. Etsy, Inc. has a one year low of $97.50 and a one year high of $251.86.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. Etsy had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 73.44%. The business had revenue of $550.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.56 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Etsy Profile

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

