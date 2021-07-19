California State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 8,581 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 620,808 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,581 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.18% of PACCAR worth $57,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in PACCAR by 118.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 77,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,682,000 after acquiring an additional 42,066 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 67,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,797,000 after acquiring an additional 11,941 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.77% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR stock opened at $87.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.46. PACCAR Inc has a one year low of $78.51 and a one year high of $103.19.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

In other news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 4,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total transaction of $448,666.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,934,387.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PCAR. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of PACCAR from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $111.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.36.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

