California State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 566,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.19% of Discover Financial Services worth $53,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,327,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,930,889,000 after buying an additional 807,307 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 121.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,797,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,595,619,000 after acquiring an additional 9,226,724 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,130,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $485,987,000 after purchasing an additional 115,807 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,167,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,254,000 after purchasing an additional 102,054 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 9.8% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,653,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,140,000 after purchasing an additional 325,034 shares in the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DFS opened at $120.43 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $119.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.83. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $47.42 and a 1 year high of $127.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $2.22. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 22.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 13.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.89%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.39.

In related news, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 3,824 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.97, for a total value of $443,469.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,943,810.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Diane E. Offereins sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total transaction of $1,710,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,915 shares in the company, valued at $12,988,588.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,794 shares of company stock worth $3,213,580. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

