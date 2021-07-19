California State Teachers Retirement System Buys 19,065 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 370,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,065 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.20% of American Water Works worth $55,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AWK. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 5.2% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 2.0% during the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 3,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,423,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in American Water Works by 20.8% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 0.9% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. 81.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AWK opened at $168.31 on Monday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $131.01 and a one year high of $172.56. The firm has a market cap of $30.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.50, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $157.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.60.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 18.79%. The firm had revenue of $888.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $923.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.79%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AWK. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays raised their target price on American Water Works from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Water Works has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.00.

In related news, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total value of $102,157.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

