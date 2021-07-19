California State Teachers Retirement System Buys 2,985 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 287,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,985 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.18% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $57,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Alliance acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter worth $201,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter worth about $8,641,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 20,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,057,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter worth about $11,980,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 8.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 145,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,972,000 after buying an additional 11,322 shares in the last quarter. 87.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Janet Link sold 7,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.03, for a total transaction of $1,556,437.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,158,232.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 8,315 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.99, for a total transaction of $1,746,066.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,059 shares in the company, valued at $6,522,079.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SWK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. G.Research raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.60.

Shares of SWK stock opened at $203.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.88 and a 52 week high of $225.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $207.99. The firm has a market cap of $32.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.44.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.97%.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

