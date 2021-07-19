California State Teachers Retirement System Buys 8,579 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 294,071 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,579 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.13% of CrowdStrike worth $53,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 10.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,353,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,254,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,184 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,326,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,694,000 after buying an additional 249,557 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,267,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,344,000 after buying an additional 150,783 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 121.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,575,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,645,000 after buying an additional 864,482 shares during the period. Finally, Scge Management L.P. raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 1,450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,139,000 after buying an additional 469,870 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.98% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on CRWD. Berenberg Bank started coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $267.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.31.

Shares of CRWD opened at $249.96 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $56.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -347.17 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $230.45. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $93.37 and a one year high of $269.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $302.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.77 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 15.86% and a negative return on equity of 11.89%. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.06, for a total transaction of $1,498,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 33,027 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.28, for a total transaction of $7,209,133.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 247,844 shares of company stock valued at $51,662,004. Insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Featured Story: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.