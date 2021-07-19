California State Teachers Retirement System Buys 939 Shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 148,614 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.16% of RingCentral worth $44,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RNG. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in RingCentral by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,154,995 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,535,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,241 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in RingCentral by 516.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,225,084 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $464,270,000 after buying an additional 1,026,446 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in RingCentral by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,212,726 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $459,587,000 after buying an additional 184,112 shares during the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in RingCentral by 132.9% in the fourth quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 244,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $92,658,000 after buying an additional 139,500 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in RingCentral by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 494,107 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $187,252,000 after acquiring an additional 100,618 shares during the last quarter. 84.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RNG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on RingCentral from $515.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on RingCentral in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of RingCentral from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of RingCentral from $455.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. RingCentral currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $427.00.

NYSE RNG opened at $273.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $271.32. RingCentral, Inc. has a 12 month low of $229.00 and a 12 month high of $449.00. The stock has a market cap of $24.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,095.16 and a beta of 0.70.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 27.38%. The company had revenue of $352.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RingCentral, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 4,100 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.23, for a total transaction of $1,341,643.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 165,895 shares in the company, valued at $54,285,820.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.92, for a total value of $427,072.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 215,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,519,391.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 76,727 shares of company stock worth $16,381,081. Insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

