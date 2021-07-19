California State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,123,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,241 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.20% of Fastenal worth $56,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,009,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,068,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,306,000 after buying an additional 2,204,659 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,556,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,821,000 after buying an additional 1,128,395 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,817,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,413,000 after buying an additional 792,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Fastenal by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,386,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,373,000 after acquiring an additional 743,918 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

FAST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley cut Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Shares of FAST opened at $53.59 on Monday. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $42.57 and a fifty-two week high of $54.76. The firm has a market cap of $30.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.49, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.76% and a net margin of 15.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 26th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 75.17%.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

