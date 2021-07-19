California State Teachers Retirement System Grows Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 566,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.19% of Discover Financial Services worth $53,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 8.3% in the first quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.9% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. South State CORP. boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 4.4% in the first quarter. South State CORP. now owns 2,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.39.

In other news, EVP Diane E. Offereins sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total transaction of $1,710,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,988,588.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 3,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.97, for a total value of $443,469.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,943,810.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 28,794 shares of company stock worth $3,213,580 over the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DFS opened at $120.43 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $119.16. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $47.42 and a 52-week high of $127.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $2.22. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 22.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 13.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.89%.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

