California State Teachers Retirement System Grows Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 281,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,051 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.14% of The Hershey worth $44,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 6,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 2,822 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of The Hershey in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,913,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of The Hershey by 2.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 66,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of The Hershey by 3.0% during the first quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 713,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,841,000 after acquiring an additional 20,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in The Hershey by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,385,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,195,000 after acquiring an additional 12,256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.14% of the company’s stock.

In other The Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.88, for a total transaction of $56,105.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,789,632.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 11,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total value of $2,007,844.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,170 shares in the company, valued at $8,164,655.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,796 shares of company stock valued at $3,399,245. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Hershey stock opened at $179.99 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $37.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $173.74. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $133.91 and a one year high of $180.58.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.12. The Hershey had a return on equity of 66.00% and a net margin of 16.69%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.804 per share. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.19%.

HSY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Hershey from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $181.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of The Hershey from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $172.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Hershey has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.33.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

