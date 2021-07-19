California State Teachers Retirement System Grows Stock Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 370,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,065 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.20% of American Water Works worth $55,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,193,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 18,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 7,319 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 122.1% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 26,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,943,000 after buying an additional 14,459 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the first quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in American Water Works by 8.4% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 83,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,495,000 after buying an additional 6,445 shares in the last quarter. 81.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Shares of American Water Works stock opened at $168.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.58. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.01 and a twelve month high of $172.56. The stock has a market cap of $30.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.50, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $157.30.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.73. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 18.79%. The business had revenue of $888.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $923.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 61.79%.

In other news, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 661 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total value of $102,157.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AWK shares. Barclays raised their target price on American Water Works from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.00.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Further Reading: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.