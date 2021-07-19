California State Teachers Retirement System Has $43.88 Million Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,079,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,715 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.19% of Synchrony Financial worth $43,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SYF. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,786,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,821,008,000 after buying an additional 3,460,644 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 51.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,927,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,989,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045,265 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,491,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,280,000 after purchasing an additional 58,389 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,301,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,442,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,977,000 after purchasing an additional 59,306 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on SYF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.71.

In related news, insider Carol Juel sold 8,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $432,178.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE SYF opened at $46.73 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $21.67 and a twelve month high of $50.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.92.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.23. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 13.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.85%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 25th that allows the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

Further Reading: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.