California State Teachers Retirement System Has $48.12 Million Stock Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,351,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,055 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.18% of Weyerhaeuser worth $48,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WY. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,165 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $828,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 12,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,929 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 9,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. 81.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $34.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.90. Weyerhaeuser has a 52-week low of $25.28 and a 52-week high of $41.68. The company has a market capitalization of $25.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 1.85.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.71%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WY. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.13.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, SVP Keith O’rear sold 15,745 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $617,361.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Adrian M. Blocker sold 129,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total transaction of $5,192,622.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 230,479 shares of company stock worth $9,238,449 in the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Further Reading: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.